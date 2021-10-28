  • Menu
Realtor who attacked in Hyderabad dies

A realtor who was attacked with knife by son-in-law on Wednesday died while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills.

Mohan Reddy attacked his father-in-law after a dispute between the two on Rs 6 lakh commission amount got after selling a 600 sq yrds of land in Begumpet. Ravinder's body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Ravinder Reddy has wokred as Mahabubnagar district library chairman.

It is learned that Ravinder Reddy had bought the land two years ago and Mohan Reddy served as mediator. Mohan Reddy is to have developed a grudge over Ravinder after the latter refused to give the commission and got the land registered two months ago.

On Wednesday, Mohan attacked Ravinder with knife intending to kill him and the latter was admitted with hospital later where he died. A case has been registered.

