Received many threatening letters, recalls JD Lakshmi Narayana

Former CBI official JD Lakshmi Narayana informed that he received many letters in red ink, while he was working in CBI threatening to kill him and his family members

Hyderabad: Former CBI official JD Lakshmi Narayana informed that he received many letters in red ink, while he was working in CBI threatening to kill him and his family members. JD Lakshmi Narayana attended as chief guest for an event conducted by Youth for Anti-Corruption organisation.

Addressing the event, JD Lakshmi Narayana said that it needs to treat from the roots to remove corruption in society. He further added that corrupted people are moving without any fear in society compared to the common man. He wished to see elections without the involvement of money.

