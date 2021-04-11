Regional ring road to spur all-round growth in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government wants to promote the reality sector, satellite townships, create industrial clusters, set up food processing units and IT zones along the 350-km stretch of the regional ring road (RRR). This measure, the government feels will help in mopping about Rs 10,000 crore revenue.

The government has proposed the RRR project with an estimation of Rs 15,000 crore connecting more than 15 districts (out of 33) in the State. Even before the real works have begun, there has been a big increase in the construction activity in many districts which are covered under the RRR project.

Although the final alignment of the RRR is still under progress, the government has taken the economic prospects into consideration to finalise the much-hyped ring road design. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is keen to promote the RRR as a hub of economic activity by establishing the growth centres for the state of Telangana for the next one decade," revealed a top official to The Hans India.

Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration, Revenue, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, and Stamps and Registration wings would be roped in to stir the economic activity inside and outside the ring road aiming to reduce the divide between urban and rural Telangana.

"The State Government wanted to showcase the RRR as a major growth centre and a favourite destination for national and international investors.

It is estimated that it would take at least three years to complete the entire project," he said.



The authorities were identifying government lands in the districts which are covered under the RRR project.

The land bank will be used for economic activity mainly the sale of lands in the open market and creation of satellite townships in the public private partnership. This initiative would help the government to achieve the revenue target of Rs 12,000 crore through property registrations and stamp duty. A proposal to increase the market value of the lands around the RRR was also under active consideration.

"The T State has suffered economically due to the corona pandemic since the early 2020 and it feels that RRR was the best option before the government to overcome the financial crisis by making it a strategic growth centre," a senior official said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon hold a series of meetings with the stakeholders from the government and reputed private agencies involved in the development of green zones for industry and other developmental programmes once the elections are over by May, officials said.