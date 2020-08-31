Regulatory farming, a big boon for farmers in Telangana: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Narayanpet: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy reiterated that the regulatory farming being implemented in Telangana for the first time has become a big success and in the coming days this is going to turn out to be a big boon for the farmers as they will be gaining huge profits and minimising their losses improving their economic conditions.



While taking part in the land breaking ceremony (Bhumi puja) for the construction of double road at Marikal, commercial shopping complex of Primary Agriculture Credit Society in Ambedkar Chowk and Model Market in Narayanpet, the Agriculture minister said that Telangana is the first State in the country to implement the regulatory farming system and it has become a big success as majority of farmers have adhered to the government's direction. "Regulatory farming by the State government has been well received by the farming communities in the State. And this is clearly evident from the fact that the farmers who used to sow maize over 10-12 lakh acres every year have fallen drastically to just 2 lakh acres after the government urged the farmers to shun maize crop. This is a big victory for the State government's farming regulatory policy," said the Agriculture Minister.

Expressing his happiness that this Kharif season the monsoons have come on the right time and major reservoirs like Jurala, Koilsagar, Bheema, Nettampad and Srisailam got adequate waters, farming activity is being taken up on a vast scale of more than 1.35 crore acres which is a record high in Telangana. "Paddy crop which used to not exceed 19 lakh acres during erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, in Telangana region has crossed more than 47.62 lakh acres and to suffice for such a large extent of area with fertilisers has become a big challenge. Despite this challenge, we have succeeded in supplying 22 lakh metric tons of fertilisers to the farmers in the State," informed the minister.

The Agriculture minister later reminded that NABARD chairman Govindarajulu had appreciated the efforts of Telangana government to successfully implement the regulated farming.