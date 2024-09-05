Reinstate 6,200 teachers, Harish Rao writes to CM

Hyderabad: Former minister Harish Rao has written to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about the dismissal of 6,200 part-time teachers, lecturers, and DEOs from social welfare residential schools. He urged the CM Revanth Reddy to reinstate the dismissed staff from social welfare schools and clearance of pending salaries.

“As we approach Teacher’s Day on September 5, the day meant to honour the invaluable role of educators, your government’s decision to abruptly dismiss 6,200 part-time teachers, lecturers, and DEOs from social welfare schools is shocking and deeply troubling. This move has caused immense hardship for these individuals and their families, and I must strongly condemn it on behalf of the BRS party. These dedicated educators haven’t been paid for three months, and instead of addressing their rightful demand for salaries, they have been let go. How is it fair to punish those who simply seek what is owed to them? Is this what the people of Telangana should expect from your government?

“Firing teachers mid-academic year has severe consequences not just for them, but for the students as well. With their education disrupted, students are left to bear the brunt of this ill-timed decision, which will likely result in academic losses. The anguish being faced by these dismissed educators and their families is simply unbearable. Under the previous BRS government, we ensured that SC, ST, and minority students in these schools had access to IIT and NIT coaching, opening doors to prestigious institutions. By dismissing the teachers who provided this vital coaching, your government is denying students the opportunities they deserve. I urge you to immediately reinstate these programs, for the sake of their futures,” the BRS leader said.