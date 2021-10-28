Release funds at once for Medaram jatara: Seethakka

Mulugu: AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya demanded that the State government release funds for the arrangements in Medaram ahead of fast approaching biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara. Speaking to media persons after worshipping at the altars of the tribal deities at Medaram on Thursday, she |emphasised the need for speeding up the arrangements for the jatara that attracts nearly one crore devotees.

"The district administration had already sent proposals to the government with an estimated outlay of Rs 111 crore to take up various works. Besides releasing funds, the government will have to ensure permanent arrangements at Medaram," she said.

With just three months left for the jatara, it's difficult for the authorities to ensure facilities for the devotees. There will be a possibility of corruption if the works are taken up at the eleventh hour, she said. Seethakka urged the government to take suggestions from the tribal priests before launching developmental works related to the jatara. The government will have to consider releasing funds for the mini jatara, she added.

It may be mentioned here that the biennial jatara is scheduled to be held from February 16, 2022 to February 19, 2022. Congress Kisan Cell State president Anvesh Reddy, Mulugu DCC president Nallela Kumaraswamy and State official spokesperson Ravli Reddy were among others present.