Release funds for Pranahita Pushkarams: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday demanded the State government to immediately release funds for the Pranahitha Pushkaralu, to begin on April 13.

He expressed anguish over the State government's failure to release funds for making necessary arrangements for the Pushkarams.

The Karimnagar MP said that the Pushkarams for the river Pranahita are being celebrated every 12 years. People not only from Telangana but also from the neighbouring States of Chattishgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh come in lakhs to take the holy dip at Kaleswaram. However, not making efforts to provide even basic amenities to the visiting pilgrims is gross negligence on the part of the State government, he added.

Sanjay Kumar said, "these are the first Pranahita Pushkarams after the formation of Telangana State. Chief Minister K Chandrashkar Rao should pay special attention to ensure pilgrims are provided with necessary arrangements."

He demanded immediate release of funds to take up the works of construction of bathing ghats, toilets, and drinking water facilities on war footing as the date of the beginning of Puskharams is nearing.