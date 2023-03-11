Release pending fees, scholarships: AISF

WANAPARTHY: The All India Students Federation (AISF) has demanded that the State government immediately release the pending fee reimbursement and scholarships. AISF district president J Naresh and division secretary G Vamsi informed that the student body will stage a protest before the district Collectorate on March 13 and submit a representation to the media on their demands. They also demanded the state government to strictly enforce fee regulation norms.

The student body will observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on March 23. Among other demands, the AISF leaders asked government to derecognise the corporate colleges where the students have committed suicides, to act tough against the corporate colleges running admission campaigns for taking advanced admissions during the summer. AISF town secretaries Vijay, Prasd and Venkateswarlu were present at the media conference.



