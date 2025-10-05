Rene Hospitals chairman gets ‘Indo-UK Global Healthcare Leader’ award

Karimnagar: Chairmanof Rene Hospitals Dr Bangari Swamy received the ‘Asia Today Indo-UK Global Healthcare Leader Award 2025’ in London Parliament on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Swamy said that his responsibility has increased with this award and that medicine is not just a profession but a social responsibility. He said that the support and encouragement of his wife Dr Bangari Rajani Priyadarshini and the efforts of the hospital staff are the reasons that helped him to win the award.

He said that as part of his service programmes, Rene Hospital will conduct joint replacement operations for ten people every year completely free of cost in memory of his mother, Kirti Seshu Bangari Lakshmi.

“Karimnagar city is now the fastest growing city in the world as a healthcare hub.

Rene Hospital will always be at the forefront of bringing cutting-edge revolutionary change in the medical field in the coming days, without the need to travel to metro cities like Hyderabad for modern medical services,” he said.

Dr Bangari said that for the first time in North Telangana, robotic joint replacement surgery will be introduced next October, through which the people of this region will be provided with state-of-the-art medical services.