Repentant KTR apologises to women for remarks

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed regret and formally apologised for the comments made on women passengers who were traveling free on state owned RTC buses. In an official release, Telangana Women’s Commission said that “During the proceedings, KTR expressed regret and formally apologised for the comments. He acknowledged that such statements were inappropriate and should not have been made by someone holding a leadership position of his stature”.

The Commission accepted the BRS leader’s apology and issued clear instructions to KTR to refrain from making any such remarks in future. The Commission has also informed KTR that any recurrence of such incidents may result in further proceedings as deemed appropriate by the Commission. The Commission had issued summons to KTR in response to derogatory comments made about women travelling in RTC buses recently. KTR on Saturday appeared before the Commission as per the summons and provided an explanation for his statements. Speaking to newsmen, KTR said that he had already apologised for the offhand remark and reiterated his deep respect for women. He emphasized that he also holds the law and constitutional bodies in high regard, which is why he personally appeared to provide his response. KTR stated that there should be decency in politics and that one should have the humility to apologize if a word slips.

However, he criticized Congress leaders for creating a ruckus during his visit to the Women’s Commission office and condemned their attack on BRS women leaders who accompanied him in solidarity. He accused the Congress of attempting to politicize even this incident.