Replicate Dalit Bandhu across the country: Govardhan to Modi govt

Kamareddy: Government Whip Gampa Govardhan said that the State government has been working with the aim of comprehensive development of Dalits.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a programme to distribute interest free loans to street vendors and small traders. Govarathan said the government had disbursed loans of Rs 50,000 to 110 small traders in Kamareddy constituency. Govardhan suggested setting up grocery stores, buffaloes, Xerox machines and sewing machines to help SC beneficiaries become self-employed and financially self-sufficient.

The Government Whip said that the government distributed 136 acres of cultivable land to Dalits in Kamareddy constituency. Kaleswaram water would be available for Kamareddy and Ellareddy constituencies within the next one year. He said the KCR government was ready to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to 100 beneficiaries in each constituency through the "Dalit Bandhu" scheme. Gampa said if the Dalit Bandhu scheme is implemented across the country, it will be a true tribute to Ambedkar.

Govardhan urged Narendra Modi-led BJP Central government to implement Dalit Bandhu across the country.

The government would provide 24 hours quality electricity to agriculture and help farmers financially. Gampa said that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has set an example by introducing Rythu Bandhu & Rythu Bhima schemes and carrying out welfare programmes that no other government in the country has undertaken. District Collector Jitesh V Patil urged the SC beneficiaries to take advantage of the units and show economic growth in their lives.

Patil suggested that small traders should be employed and ten more should be employed. On this occasion cheques and sewing machine were distributed to the beneficiaries. The meeting was attended by Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi, ZP vice chairman Prem Kumar, District Library Chairman Rajeshwar, SC Corporation ED Dayanand, public representatives and officials.