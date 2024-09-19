Report reveals misuse of Dalit Bandhu units

Khammam: The purpose of Dalit Bandhu scheme, which was carried out ambitiously during the BRS government, is defeated as the beneficiaries who chose the units of their choice sold them off within a few days.

Recently, this came to light during the field inquiry conducted by the officials of Khammam District SC Corporation. Chintakani mandal of Khammam district was selected as a pilot project in the state. Different types of units were given to 3,462 families in the mandal during the previous government. Of this, 100 per cent of the scheme was implemented for 2,544 families, out of which only 1,157 units exist with the real beneficiaries.

The field inquiry of the officers revealed that the beneficiaries are managing successfully at present. The remaining 1,387 units were found to have fallen by the wayside. 847 families were partially given units. While only a few beneficiaries show the lease documents as if they have leased the units to others, most of them do not have any papers.

In 2021 the then BRS government selected Chintakani mandal for the pilot project. A district-level officer was appointed as a special officer for each village and after educating the beneficiaries about the units, the units were given as per their needs. While units were given to 3,462 people who were identified as beneficiaries in the mandal, recently Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka mentioned that the units were found to be sidetracked during the review. He said a complete inquiry should be made to return the respective units to the beneficiaries. A warning was given that cases would be registered against those who threatened and grabbed the units. Following this, the officers conducted a field survey in the respective villages and handed over the actual report to Bhatti Vikramarka .

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka handed over Rs 15.54 crore to 847 people who received partial units in the mandal on Tuesday. Many beneficiaries were found to have sold them at half the unit value. Technically, there are hurdles in the registration process for vehicles, and they are being continued in the name of the beneficiaries.