Republic Day celebrations in Chanchalguda Central Prison

Chanchalguda: On occasion of 71st Republic Day celebrations Superintendent of Prisons, Dr D Srinivas hoisted the national flag at Central Prison in Chanchalguda on Sunday. While addressing the staff and prisoners he appreciated their participation with commitment and discipline for successfully conducting various programmes in Telangana State Prisons, launched by The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana State aimed at the Welfare of the prison inmates. The Superintendent also expressed his satisfaction on their meritorious services rendered in the Prisons Department and requested them to maintain the same commitment in the future.



Chief Head Warder Shamsheer Khan and Warder A Ravinder Reddy received institutional award for outstanding service from the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana State, Hyderabad. Deputy Superintendents of Prison G Venkateshwarlu and N Niranjan Reddy, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Ramana, Jailors V Shashikanth, R Srinivas, S Vijay Kumar, K Narsimha Reddy, G Lakshminarayana and other prison officials and inmates were present.