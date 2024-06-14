Request made for promotion of BEd graduates to PSHM posts

Jagtial : A representation was submitted to MLC Jeevan Reddy by the United Forum of Teachers’ Associations of Jagtial on Thursday, requesting that individuals who have completed BEd be considered for promotions to PS HM (Primary School Headmaster) positions in the State.

Responding immediately, the MLC stated that he would address the issue with the Chief Minister and higher officials in the Education Department to ensure that those appointed as SGTs (Secondary Grade Teachers) with a BEd are fully eligible for promotions to LFL HM (Lower Primary School Headmaster) and PS HM posts.

This was clarified in the recent transfer and promotion schedule Lr.R.C.NO. 565 released by the Commissioner of School Education on June 3. “Even if candidates only have Intermediate and DEd qualifications, they are still being considered for the LFL HM and PS HM posts based on seniority. There are no explicit instructions against promoting those with BEd qualifications. For the School Assistant cadre posts, a degree and BEd are mandatory. Therefore, those with a degree and BEd are fully eligible for promotion to PS HM positions,” stated the representatives’ letter.

“From 2009 to 2015, promotions were granted to Secondary Grade Teachers based on seniority, including those with both DEd and BEd qualifications. However, this time, orders were issued to promote only those Secondary Grade Teachers with DEd qualifications to PS HM positions, which significantly harms senior teachers,” they said.

Teachers promoted to PS HM posts who return to primary schools end up working as junior headmasters under senior assistants, causing mental distress.