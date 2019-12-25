Reservation of wards gives advantage to TRS

Hyderabad: Telangana is once again witnessing poll mood and all parties are busy working out strategies and counter strategies.

While the opposition parties are learnt to have silently worked out some informal understanding regarding seat sharing and have also short listed some possible candidates, the ruling party which does not want them to gain is likely to upset their applecart by announcing the reservation of wards only after January 4.

Sources say that the TRS had been making intensive exercise to finalise the candidates for municipal elections based on the likely reservations of the wards.

This would enable them to announce their candidates much ahead of the opposition parties. This would be to the disadvantage of the rivals as they will have to scout for candidates based on the reservations, the ruling party feels.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that they would approach court questioning the government how it would go forward without taking up reservation of wards.

The opposition party leaders alleged that this was done to benefit the candidates of the ruling party. For example, a candidate from upper caste from opposition parties is shortlisted for a ward for contesting the elections and if the ward falls in the list of reserved for BCs, the opposition parties will be in Catch 22 situation.

Similarly, if the ward is reserved for woman, the candidate has to either change the ward or will have to give to his spouse.

TRS MLC MS Prabhakar on Tuesday claimed that the party has already taken up exercise on the candidates and has done surveys on the prospects and people were ready to give 100 per cent seats to TRS and at some places there may be unanimous election.

The authorities would be releasing the draft voter list on December 30 and after claims and objections, they would be publishing the final list of voters on January 4.

It is only after the publication of voter list; the reservations would be taken up by the authorities.

The State Election Commission will be issuing notification for the elections on January 7 and filing of nominations would start from the next day on January 8.

With very short time between the announcement of final list of voters and announcement of schedule, the candidates would end up with lesser time to look for an alternative ward if the ward gets reserved for another community.