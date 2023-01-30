Reservoir-hit ryots to stage dharna in Delhi today

Gadwal: After 365-day-long protest against the Chinnonipalli reservoir, which was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2005, farmers of five villages who are losing their livelihoods and valuable 2,464 acres, plan to stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on January 30.

According to the farmers, the reservoir which is yet to be completed doesn't have any ayacut. Hence they made many appeals to the MRO, RDO, Collector, Chief minister and finally to the Prime Minister, but they yielded no result. The farmers agitated against 'negligence of the government which does not want to complete the reservoir. They decided to stage a dharna in Delhi.