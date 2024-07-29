Residents urge for better amenities at 2BHK flats in Dammaiguda

Hyderabad: In the recent Tamil film ‘Maaveeran’, dubbed into Telugu as ‘Mahaveerudu’, the cowardly protagonist Sathya (Sivakarthikeyan) summons courage and begins to single-handedly take on the political establishment for securing basic amenities at the woefully inadequate government-sponsored flats they were staying in.

A similar tale, albeit in real life and without a superhero, is being seen at the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Dammaiguda. Nearly 4,000 families will be residing in the colony which is nearing completion, but the residents are raising concerns about the lack of basic amenities, especially health centres. Locals have submitted a representation to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and urged immediate action to address the civic issues and provide essential services to the community.

The beneficiaries highlighted that houses are been constructed but the buildings do not have drinking water facilities and also electricity supply. Another important concern is that under Dammaiguda Municipality there are no proper health centres, inadequate transportation facilities and also schools and colleges.

Over 2,000 families are already residing near the newly constructed 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony, and soon, more than 4,000 families will be residing in the colony but there are no proper facilities.

“When the construction began in 2016, that time only we brought these basic facilities issues to the concerned officials but all fell on deaf ears. Last year, a Basti Dawakhana was opened but that is not capable of all kinds of treatments and also there is only a single government school but the school lacks of proper infrastructure. Next month, we will be shifting to the Housing Colony but we are in dilemma that if there are no proper facilities, then how can we reside there,” asked Sandeep, a beneficiary.

In this regard, recently we have submitted a letter to the Telangana Chief Minister and requested him to take urgent action to address these civic issues and provide essential services to the community, he added.

“2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Dammaiguda is ready but yet there is no proper drinking water pipeline laid and also there is no electricity connection. Within 10 days we will be shifting here and yet nothing has been done and there are no health centres and transportation facilities,” said Anil Rao, another beneficiary.