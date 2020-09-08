Residents vexed over road closures in SCB

Secunderabad: Residents of north-eastern colonies are fed up over the issue of illegal closure of public roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment area by the local military authority (LMA) and even the State government is not taking any initiative to get the roads re-opened.



The locals are questioning the city police on its inaction and whether or not maintaining law and order in Contonment area is state subject or not.

Though the state police has jurisdiction on all law and orders matters, the city police are not exercising its authority by removing the illegal road blockades on public roads erected by the military authorities, said Anoop Kumar, a resident and social activist.

"The LMA cannot keep the roads closed all the times without any notifications. It needs to coordinate and interact with city police. But without any intimation to the residents here, the roads are closed. To stop it the city police must intervene and take some action. Out of the 25 roads, 21 are closed," said CS Chandra Shekar, Secretary, Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad.

Venkat Ramana, a resident of North Eastern colonies, said, "Also, during Covid pandemic, many colonies have started closing roads illegally without obtaining permission from GHMC or SCB. The police must intervene and take action against such colonies instead of just being mute spectators."

"When some roads are closed, it leads to lot of traffic on the main roads. It causes lot of inconvenience to the commuters. The commuters are forced to travel extra miles which is a sheer waste of time, fuel and money," said Deepa Shailender, resident of North Eastern colonies.