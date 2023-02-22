Respect people who come to PS: SP

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G on Tuesday advised his department personnel to treat with respect people who come to police stations with problems.

Addressing a review meeting on crime at Singareni Illandu Club attended by the district police officers, he stressed the need for rendering justice to people after assessing their problem and responding immediately. "The officials should look into the problems and strive to find solutions".

The SP warned officials of disciplinary action if they acted negligently towards duty. He told them to keep a watch on people who create social strife and rowdy elements. "You should act tough with anti-social elements who disrupt law and order", the SP said.

" You should be accessible to people daily and take up patrolling in all areas. CCTV cameras should be installed to check crimes". He said the police should devote special attention on anti-social activities like procurement of ganja, matka betting and take tough action against the offenders. The SP advised officials to coordinate with law officers in settling pending cases. He called for holding of awareness programmes while explaining to women and girl students the importance of SHE teams.