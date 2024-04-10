Respite from heat for Telangana as IMD predicts light rains for next five days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has predicted a possibility of light rains with thunder and lightning for the next five days in Telangana. A circulation centered over Center Maharashtra will extend over Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level. Gusts will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour, it said.

Temperatures are decreasing for two days. Two days ago the highest temperature was recorded at 44.5 degrees. On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded at 40 degrees. The Meteorological Department said that the impact of temperatures will be less for the next five days.