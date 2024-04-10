Live
- Barmer Lok Sabha seat to witness triangular contest
- Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh joins YSRCP in presence of YS Jagan
- Balakrishna to tour Nandyal & Kurnool LS constituencies
- Upcoming polls will end YSRCP’s anarchic rule
- Anantapur: Consumer Court slaps penalty of Rs 50,000 on Indigo Airlines
- Ugadi awards presented to Vedic scholars, priests
- SC grants interim bail to son to attend Mukhtar ’s ritual
- Ugadi celebrated with pomp & gaiety at Tirumala
- Made to strip on camera: Woman lawyer loses Rs 14.57 lakh to cyber criminals
- Taliban-inspired Congress manifesto will break society: CT Ravi
Just In
Respite from heat for Telangana as IMD predicts light rains for next five days
Highlights
On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded at 40 degrees. The Meteorological Department said that the impact of temperatures will be less for the next five days.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has predicted a possibility of light rains with thunder and lightning for the next five days in Telangana. A circulation centered over Center Maharashtra will extend over Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level. Gusts will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour, it said.
Temperatures are decreasing for two days. Two days ago the highest temperature was recorded at 44.5 degrees. On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded at 40 degrees. The Meteorological Department said that the impact of temperatures will be less for the next five days.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS