Retd Justice NV Ramana receives grand welcome in Hyd

Hyderabad: NV Ramana, the retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court on Friday received an extraordinary reception at his house in SR Nagar, Hyderabad. The residential area started to fill up with locals upon his arrival. On that occasion, supporters, lawyers, family members, and relatives gathered.

The Justice NV Ramana couple has been showered with flowers by his well-wishers, who have also welcomed them into the home. Fans and lawyers paid him gratitude. When fans came to meet him, Justice NV Ramana eagerly posed for photos with them.

People organised a celebration in honour of Justice NV Ramana's visit to Hyderabad, and they cut a cake together. The GHMC sanitation staff was given a cake for Justice Ramana. He was observed taking pictures with them.