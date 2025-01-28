Retired councillors feted, lauded for their service

Bhupalapally: Former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy at-tended a felicitation ceremony for the members of the Bhupalpalli Municipal Council who retired after five years of public service.

On this occasion, Gandra stated that positions are not permanent for anyone, but our name among the people is. He emphasised that their work should benefit many people and not cause trouble for others. He expressed his satisfaction in providing clean drinking water to every house-hold in Bhupalpalli Municipality through Mission Bhagiratha under the leadership of KCR as soon as he was elected as an MLA.

Gandra highlighted his efforts in developing Bhupalpalli from a small village into a district cen-tre, utilising opportunities to ensure the develop-ment of Bhupalpalli in all four directions. He high-lighted the issue of heavy traffic and accidents due to the National Highway passing through the town centre and mentioned that, with the coop-eration of Nitin Gadkari, Union Road and Build-ings Minister, and former Chief Minister KCR, a bypass road was sanctioned and the survey was completed. He also mentioned that registration and house ti-tles were provided to the residents of Subhash colony, Yadav colony, and Krishna colony through GO 76. He criticised the political pres-sure and conspiracies to take over the Sri Venka-teswara Swamy Temple, built for the welfare of the people, by the Endowments Department.

Despite facing many difficulties and temptations, he expressed his gratitude to every councilor who supported him and the BRS party. He honored the councilors and co-option members with gar-lands and shawls.

The event was attended by Bhupalpalli town and mandal BRS party representatives, leaders, ac-tivists, GandraYuvaSena leaders, and youth.