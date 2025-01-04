Rev up land acquisition for RRR, Revanth tells officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to expedite the land acquisition for the Northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and complete it at the earliest. The Chief Minister suggested a liberal and generous approach in providing compensation to the farmers. The District Collectors, who are arbitrators, should ensure that farmers get maximum compensation.

The CM held a review on land acquisition for RRR, national highways, compensation, construction of roads under the HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) scheme, and construction of radial roads on Friday.

Revanth Reddy asked the officials to hold talks with the local people's representatives during the land acquisition. Frequent meetings with farmers will help to speed up land acquisition by explaining the benefits of the construction of the roads in areas. The CM said that since NHAI gave in-principle approval to RRR (South), it is suggested that alignment should be done with HMDA.

CM Revanth Reddy made several suggestions for removing obstacles in land acquisition and forest clearances for the construction of the newly approved national highways. The CM asked Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Dobriyal to solve forest clearances at the State and Central levels. An officer from the R&B and Forest Departments will be specially assigned to solve these problems. The CM instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to review every ten days and ensure that the clearance is received quickly. If not, the R&B and Forest Ministers should go to Delhi to meet the Union Minister and officials to obtain permissions.

Revanth Reddy also said that the Roads and Building Department will develop 12,000 kilometres of road network under the HAM system and another 17,700 kilometres by the Panchayat Raj Department. The old districts will be taken as a unit for the construction of these roads. The construction of these roads should be completed within three years.