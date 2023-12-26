Live
Just In
Revanth and Bhatti meets PM in New Delhi
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today .
The Chief Minister requested Modi to release special funds to Telangana to overcome the financial crisis.
The meeting between Modi and Chief Minister lastes for more than 20 minutes.
During the meeting, Revanth also brought to the notice of Prime Minister the long pending division of assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as per the AP Reorganization act.
Though the meeting with PM was a courtesy call, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister pleaded with Modi to come to the rescue of Telangana in the difficult times by releasing funds generously until the state recovered from financial crisis.