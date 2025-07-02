Revanth blames KCR for TG water woes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy fired a fresh salvo at his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Union minister G Kishan Reddy for playing spoilsport when it came to protection of Telangana’s interests in the utilisation of Godavari and Krishna river waters.

Meanwhile, the CM appealed to newly elected state BJP president N Ramchander Rao to appraise Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ground realities regarding the water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He exhorted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to come forward for talks on all water issues.

Participating in a PowerPoint presentation on the Banakacherla project by Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister accused KCR of being responsible for the present crisis in water sharing between AP and Telangana state.

It was KCR who permitted the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to utilize Godavari water without specific allocations, he added.

KCR and T Harish Rao had on June 8, 2015, signed Telangana’s ‘death warrant’ by inking the water allocation plan with their AP counterparts, he charged He explained that out of 1486 TMC in the Godavari basin, 968 TMC were allocated to Telangana and 518 TMC to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu took advantage of KCR’s statement of availability of 3,000 TMC of flood waters and the AP government went ahead with the construction of projects without finalisation of water allocation between the two states. “We must protect the rights of the people of Telangana. Towards this, we are ready to fight anywhere with a fair approach”, he affirmed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister dared Harish Rao to come for a two-day debate on Godavari and Krishna water in the Assembly. Reiterating his plea to Naidu for an amicable solution to the water sharing disputes, Revanth Reddy recalled the fears raised by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on river water disputes during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the creation of River water management board to resolve the disputes. He expressed concern that AP was objecting to Telangana constructing projects in Krishna basin, despite official allocation of assured water to Telangana projects. Revanth Reddy came down heavily on Kishan Reddy for not supporting the government in resolving the state issues pending before the Centre.