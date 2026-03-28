Revanth briefs Modi on TG steps to mitigate fuel crisis

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government has taken several measures to ensure smooth supply fuels and constituted a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to review the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG, and monitor the situation regularly.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers of various States to review the West Asia crisis, Revanth Reddy brought several key issues to the Prime Minister's attention.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the official committee was continuously reviewing the situation from the Command Control Centre located in Hyderabad. Committees were constituted also across all 33 districts by appointing nodal officers to monitor gas, petrol and diesel supply and curb hoarding and black-marketing.

The Chief Minister announced that commercial gas cylinders are being supplied to hospitals, schools, orphanages, and old-age homes on a priority basis. While the average daily consumption of petrol and diesel in Telangana stands at 36,189 kilolitres under normal circumstances, the state currently holds reserves amounting to 188,210 kilolitres. He said that legal action is being initiated against individuals posting content on social media intended to spread misinformation and create panic regarding potential shortages of petrol, diesel, or gas.

Explaining the government’s initiatives to promote electric vehicles (EVs), the Chief Minister said the state has granted 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees for EVs in Telangana. Revanth Reddy brought to the attention of Modi the state's extensive efforts to promote EV manufacturing and foster a robust battery ecosystem.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the process of converting over 1.20 lakh petrol and diesel-run auto-rickshaws in Hyderabad city into Electric Vehicles (EVs) through retrofitting and the purchase of EV buses for TGSRTC. Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Chief Minister's Principal Secretary V. Seshadri were also present.