Revanth challenges BRS for debate in Assembly

Hyderabad: The Congress government is contemplating to take up a big debate on the irrigation-related issues like handing over of irrigation projects to KRMB which had become a topic of charges and counter-charges between the government and the BRS.



It may be mentioned here that former minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government had handed over the projects to KRMB which would affect the state interests while the BRS had always refused to do so.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday challenged the BRS to get ready for a detailed discussion in the Assembly. He said his government was ready to discuss the issue for 48 hours if need be.

Addressing a press conference along with Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Konda Surekha, the CM said the condition is that BRS chief KCR should be present during the discussion from beginning to end. “We will not cut the mike even for a minute. The government is ready even for a joint session. But KCR, Harish Rao, KTR and Kavitha should come. KCR should sit in the discussion till the end. Don’t enact dramas of leg pain, tooth pain, etc,” he said.

Revanth said from the government side, he and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will respond. “Let us discuss who has caused injustice to Telangana,” he said. They cannot hide their sins, he added.

The CM said Sections 84 to 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act say that Krishna and Godavari will be handed over to the Centre specifying who should be in the board. When the bill was passed in Parliament, KCR had claimed that the Centre had brought this Act after having discussions with him and based on his suggestions these were mentioned. “You are the script writer of this story. If Telangana is losing now, it is because of KCR and Kesava Rao, who were the floor leaders in the both Houses,” the CM said.

Revanth said on May 27, 2022, the Centre had 16th KRMB meeting and the Telangana government clearly entered into an agreement. They have clearly said that there was no objection from the Telangana government.

Even in the 17th meeting held on May 19, 2023, the CM as Irrigation Minister signed for handing over the projects. It was also mentioned in the Demand for Grants presented in the Assembly. The government had allocated Rs 200 crore each to the KRMB and GRMB, Revanth added.

The Chief Minister said that on August 5, 2020, the Centre called for a meeting, but KCR did not attend and wrote a letter stating that he was busy till August 20. KCR did not object to the Rayalaseema Lift scheme and waited till August 20 so that the AP government can issue GO and his contractor friends get benefitted.