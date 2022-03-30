Revanth corners TRS govt over irrigation projects

Delhi/Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stated that KCR government is looting the poor. Addressing the media in the National Capital, Revanth Reddy said that Congress was responsible for the formation of the separate State of Telangana. He recalled that Congrees introduced the IKRISAT organization in India. He also recalled that Congress cleared the electricity dues of farmers with Rs 1,259 cores in the then United Andhra Pradesh under the regime of the then chief minister late YS Rajashekar Reddy. He informed that Congress provided a 9-hour free electricity supply to the farmers. He accused the TRS party of not completing the irrigation projects even with 11 lakh crores.



Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy took to twitter and tweeted 'Mr. KTR, It's a pity that you're unaware of Congress's commitment to the welfare of farmers. Better ask your father about our contributions. Oh, he might be busy playing politics with farmer issues instead of resolving them..!'.



He added 'We fulfilled 60 yrs dream of 4 crore people for Telangana State formation. While we gave free power to farmers, Jalayagnam, Aarogyasri, your Govt has killed 7000+ farmers. You are trying to play fixed blame game with BJP while your Govt refuses to even set up IKP centres.'



In another tweet, he stated 'Don't worry @KTRTRS we also brought RTE & RTI so that the people of our country can hold governments like yours accountable at all times.'



He was responding to KTR's tweet who tweeted 'Rahul Ji, Your party has been given opportunity to govern this country for over 50+ years. When in power INC couldn't provide even 6 hours of electricity to farmers causing distress & suicides In Telangana with innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Mission Kakatiya.'



In the second tweet he continued '24 hrs of free power supply & with focus on irrigation our Hon'ble CM has ushered in a agricultural revolution What your party couldn't deliver in 50 years, our Govt has delivered in 7 years To compare the performance of TRS Govt with past INC Govts will put your party to shame.'



In another tweet, he stated 'Firstly, INC should apologise to the farmers of this nation on neglecting them for decades Second, redirect your criticism at those in power in Delhi who refuse to buy rice from Telangana despite our repeated requests. You are clearly misinformed & misguided on ground realities.'