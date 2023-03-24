Revanth expresses shock at Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has said that he was shocked at the conviction of the party's national leader Rahul Gandhi by a Surat based court in a criminal defamation case. He alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre and the ruling BRS in the state were misusing power. He alleged that the BJP led central government had conspired against Rahul Gandhi and filed the criminal



Defamation case against him in connection with his speech made during an election meeting in the year 2019. He made it clear that neither the Congress party nor the Gandhi family would be cowed down by such dastard acts of PM Narendra Modi. He said that their party leader Rahul Gandhi was not scared of Modi and his party. He said that the party would appeal against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a higher court. He made it clear that the congress party would continue to fight on behalf of the people of the country and the state.

Commenting on the house arrests of several state party leaders ahead of his visit to SIT's office as a witness in the sensational TSPSC question paper leak case , he called upon the proponents of democracy to condemn such arrests. He also alleged that the state police arrested several party leaders in Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar districts ahead of the visit of CM KCR. He wondered as to why there was so much suppression of the opposition party leaders in Telangana? He said that the people of the state and the country would soon retaliate against the despotic rule of the BRS party and the BJP.