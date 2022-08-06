Revanth flays Rajagopal for ditching Congress

Munugodu ( Nalgonda ): Coming down heavily on Komatiredddy Rajagopal Reddy for quitting Congress party, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said

forgetting the party who gave political life and workers who stand with him, he breached the trust of the people of Munugodu.

He remembered Mallu Swrajayam, Arutla Kamaladevi, Dharma Bixam, Ravi Nararyan Reddy, Chakilam Srinivas Rao and Palvai Goverdhan Reddy who represented from Nalgonda district and were committed to their ideologies and parties to which they represented till their last breath.

People of Nalgonda district are good judges and have given legendary leaders to the nation, the PCC chief said.

Munugodu people stood on behalf of Congress and Communists and fought against Nizam at the cost of their lives. He remembered the contributions of Madava Reddy, Mothkupally Narasimhulu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others for the development of Nalgonda district.

He said even though Palvai Sravanthi did not get party ticket in 2014 because of alliance and political equations in 2018 elections, she extended her co-operation for the victory of Rajgopal Reddy as a committed Congress worker.

He remembered the contributions of Palvai Goverdhan Reddy. He reiterated that Congress president Sonia Gandhi realised the dream of people of this region by carving separate Telangana. He called upon the people of Munugodu to show thanks to Sonia Gandhi by giving thumping victory to the Congress in bypoll.

He said the ED cases on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandi are politically motivated and expressed concern over ordering the 75-year-old Cong chief to appear before the agency even though she has been suffering with post Covid issues.

He described Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as a dog, who is shifting loyalty to BJP for contracts. He said the act of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is unfair when mother Sonia Gandi is being harasseb by the BJP leaders Amith Shah and Modi.

He appreciated former minister Ram Reddy Damoder Reddy who stayed in Congress even though the party could not give ticket to fight the election in united Andhra Pradesh.

Madhu Yashshki, RDR , Sitakka, Samapth Kumar and other main leaders will coordinate with party leaders and workers during Munugodu by poll, he added.

He questioned Rajagopal Reddy why he is not contesting from the Congress if he believes the development of Munugodu constituency is possible through byelection.

He questioned the status of development in Dubbaka, Huzurnagar, Nagarjuna Sagar and Huzurabad constituencies after winning by TRS and BJP candidates.

He urged the congress and Communist leaders and workers to think about the horse trading of leaders and called upon people to show the self respect of Telangana in historic Munugodu bypoll by supporting Congress who stand all ways with the people in all times.

He assured that all party senior leaders will take care of workers if TRS and BJP leaders try to harass them. He also assured that he will do justice to party workers who work hard in this difficult time.

He warned dissident leaders that no one can do anything to him, as 120 cases filed against him after TRS came to power after formation of Telangana. Meanwhile Party senior leader K Jana Reddy called upon the party workers to work hard to retain Munugodu seat.

Congress Uttam Kumar Reddy, Kumbam Anil Kumar, Cheruku Sudhakar, Addanki Dayakar, Kailash Neta, Palvai Shranavathi , Shankar Naik , Batti Vikramarka, AICC leader Bose Raju , Uttam Kumar Reddy , RDR Sitakka, Chinna Reddy, Palvai Ravi Kumar and others tried their level best to fill confidence among the congress workers through their power packed speeches .