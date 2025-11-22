Revanth has no courage to arrest me, says KTR

Hyderabad: Affirming that the law would take its course in the Formula e race case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao asserted on Friday that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had no courage to arrest him.

The BRS leader was interacting with the media at Telangana Bhavan. Rama Rao recounted that he had on several occasions given clarity on the Formula e case and there was nothing more to add to it. “I said, I have not done anything wrong; I have also said, I am ready for a lie detector test in the Formula e case. What more can I tell? Law will take its course and let it take. Revanth has no courage to arrest me. He also knows there is nothing in the case,” said Rama Rao. On the timing of the approval given by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for prosecution, KTR said that it had to come one day. The Governor has to take a decision when the government sends a file.

