Revanth inaugurates reconsecration works at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday ceremonially inaugurated the reconsecration works of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Kodavatanch village in Regonda mandal. The temple works are being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 12.15 crore, while additional development works, including construction of guest houses and internal roads, are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 74.15 crore. During the programme, the Chief Minister planted a sapling in the temple premises and conveyed a strong message on environmental protection.

He said that the restoration of temples, coupled with the development of basic infrastructure, would play a crucial role in boosting economic growth and creating tourism opportunities in rural areas. The CM assured that Kodavatanch village would be developed into a prominent spiritual centre.

He stated that improved facilities for devotees, along with guest houses and better internal road connectivity after the reconsecration, would provide a new direction to the village’s overall development.