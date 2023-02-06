Revanth launches Hath-se-Hath Jodo Yatra

Mahabubnagar: TPCC president Revanth Reddy launched the Hath-se-Hath Jodo Yatra from Medaram, after visiting the Sammakkasaralamma on Monday.

Revanth Reddy said in continuation of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, they have decided to launch the Hath-se-Hath Jodo Yatra and tour each and every village, street and mandal in the State and explain to the people about the failures take the message of Rahul Gandhi of peace, tranquility, brotherhood and unity of the nation.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka, former MP Malluravi, former MLA Vennarender Reddy, Vice President Jangaiah Yadav, General Secretary Katam Pradeep Kumar Goud, Telangana State Youth Congress President Shiv Sena Reddy, Devarakadra leader Narottam Reddy were present.