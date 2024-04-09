Live
Just In
Revanth lays focus on 5 LS seats
Hyderabad: In view of tough fights from BJP and BRS in the upcoming general elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has prepared a poll strategy for Secunderabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Medak and Karimnagar Lok Sabha segments.
Anticipating that the BJP would give a tough fight to Congress in Chevella, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Karimnagar and since the BRS has a stronghold in Medak and part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segments, Revanth has laid special focus on these five prestigious constituencies.Ever since BJP announced the name of Etala Rajender as the party candidate from Malkajgiri,
Revanth who was representing the constituency till he became the CM had taken it as a prestige issue and wants that the party should retain the seat which has India's largest voter segment. The fast-changing political equations after Rajender started a high-pitched campaign in the segment turned out to be the main challenges to bear the saffron party in the election. Leaders said that the CM constituted special teams to monitor the party’s winning chances on a daily basis.
Sources said that Revanth was also keen to show his growing ‘invincible’ political power by winning the strong BJP hold seats mainly Karimnagar where the sitting MP and party candidate Bandi Sanjay are giving jitters to their rivals.