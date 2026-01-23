Revanth, Lokesh meet in Davos

Hyderabad/ Amaravati: Emphasising that only cooperation can ensure the progress of the Telugu states, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh held cordial discussions on development strategies in Davos on Thursday.

During the meeting, Minister Nara Lokesh felicitated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with a Mangalagiri shawl and presented a memento, while the Chief Minister warmly reciprocated by felicitating the AP Minister.

The interaction reflected the spirit of goodwill and collaborative federalism between the two neighbouring states. Minister Lokesh briefed the Chief Minister on the education reforms being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and the progress achieved in the IT sector. He explained the steps taken under the AP Model of Education and the positive outcomes emerging from these reforms.

In turn, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined the development and welfare initiatives being implemented in Telangana.

A major focus of the discussion was on skill development. The Telangana Chief Minister highlighted that, with the support of the Tata Group, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state have been comprehensively upgraded and transformed into skill campuses. He invited Minister Lokesh to visit these ITIs and study the Telangana skill development programme as a model.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the large-scale modernisation of the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Temple in Mulugu district, undertaken at a cost of several hundred crores of rupees. He noted that such an initiative had not been taken by any government for decades and said that roads and other essential infrastructure had been developed to facilitate the visit of millions of devotees. Revanth Reddy formally invited Minister Lokesh to visit Medaram and seek the blessings of the Vanadevatas. Both leaders reiterated that cooperation rather than confrontation would pave the way for sustainable development in the Telugu States. They expressed confidence that, by competing constructively to attract investments, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would emerge as role models for the entire country.