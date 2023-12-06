Revanth meets Cong top brass in Delhi

Live
Highlights
Revanth, who went to Delhi, met party president Mallikarjuna Kharge and party national general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday morning
Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy, who is going to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, is busy in Delhi. He went to Delhi suddenly on Tuesday evening on the call of the authority. The administration announced Revanth's name as the chief minister before he reached Delhi.
Revanth, who went to Delhi, met party president Mallikarjuna Kharge and party national general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday morning. He thanked them for declaring him as the CLP leader. In a little while, he will meet the top leaders of the party, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Cabinet formation and other issues will be discussed with them. Also, it is informed that they will be invited for the oath taking ceremony.
