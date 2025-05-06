Revanth meets Gadkari, seeks funds for road projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari to extend financial assistance and also Cabinet approval for the northern part of RRR (Regional Ring Road) for which the government had already invited tenders.

The Chief minister met with Gadkari at the Begumpet airport before the latter left for New Delhi on Monday night. Revanth Reddy brought the construction of Hyderabad Regional Ring Road and radial roads to the notice of Gadkari in the brief meeting,

Revanth Reddy sought Centre’s cooperation to complete the northern and southern part of regional ring road simultaneously and the sanction of elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam for Hyderabad-Srisailam section of NH 765.

The CM also urged the Union minister to sanction Hyderabad-Amaravati Greenfield Expressway, development of radial roads to connect ORR and RRR, Hyderabad-Dindi-Mannanur, Hyderabad-Mancherial Greenfield Highway and approval of the development works of the highway and radial road from ORR to Manneguda.