Revanth pays rich tributes to Jaipal Reddy

Hyderabad: Chie Minister Revanth Reddy and several state ministers paid floral tributes to the late former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy on the occasion of his 84th birth anniversary. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by cabinet colleagues, Congress MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, participated in a commemorative programme held at Spoorthi Sthal. Family members of Jaipal Reddy were also present at the event to mark the milestone anniversary.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries recalled the yeoman services rendered by Jaipal Reddy to both the country and the state. Leaders highlighted the veteran politician’s pivotal role during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, noting that his efforts were instrumental in fulfilling the long-held aspirations of the people of Telangana for separate statehood. The gathering described his contributions as remarkable and lasting, solidifying his legacy as a statesman who championed the cause of the region on the national stage.