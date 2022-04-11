Revanth poses ten questions to CM on paddy procurement

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday posed ten questions to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the issue of paddy procurement.

Revanth asked the Chief Minister if it was not a fact that he wrote a letter to the Central government on October 4, 2021 stating that it would not supply parboiled rice to it? He also asked whether Union minister Piyush Goel was obstructing the process of paddy procurement by citing the letter written by the CM?



He told the CM that the farmers were suspicious about the commitment of KCR on the issue. He asked the CM if it was not he who in February 2021, announced that the State government had incurred a loss of Rs 7,500 crore due to paddy procurement besides making the announcement to suspend the entire paddy procurement process?



He told the CM that the farmers were forced to sell their produce for Rs 1,400 per quintal to private millers at loss of Rs 500 per quintal and added that the total loss being incurred by the farmers would be around Rs 3,000 crore. He asked the CM whether his family members did not join hands with the private millers to cheat the farmers? He said the attitude of the CM was now raising questions on the existence of the Civil Supply Corporation.