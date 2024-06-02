Revanth Reddy addresses at State formation day celebrations, says govt. working for revival of economy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed on the Telangana state formation day emphasising the importance of Telangana's existence and self-respect during. He says it was a momentous occasion as the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh credited UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for fulfilling a dream that had been cherished for six decades.

Speaking at the event at Parade Grounds, CM Revanth Reddy reiterated that Telangana will not tolerate slavery and emphasized that the state was established in response to the aspirations of the Telangana youth. He highlighted that his government has been working towards economic revival and increasing the state's wealth since taking office. Under his leadership, efforts are being made to drive the development of Telangana.



In a significant move, CM Revanth Reddy announced the division of Telangana into three zones. Urban Telangana will encompass the area from Hyderabad to Outer Ring Road, while suburban Telangana will include the region between Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road. Rural Telangana will cover the area from Regional Ring Road to the state border.

The division into three zones aims to streamline development efforts and ensure balanced growth across Telangana. As the state commemorates a decade of its existence, the commitment to progress and prosperity remains at the forefront of the government's agenda.