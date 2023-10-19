Revanth Reddy counters KTR, says people will defeat BRS

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy retorted back to Minister KTR's tweet where the latter has stated Congress bus yatra will be of no use. Refering KTR to saying that drama Rao, Revanth Reddy said that the latter was only resorting to counter attacks and insulting comments.

Revanth Reddy said that it is the Congress party which announced the Tribal University, Bayyaram steel factory and ITIR project to the Telangana state and alleged that KCR could not get these projects implemented and not even demanded the centre to fulfil all the promises. Revanth Reddy said that BJP and BRS colluded and stopped the three projects.

The TPCC president said that people have decided to end the KCR rule who could not fight for the projects announced in the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation act.

Earlier, TPCC President Revanth Reddy has met Singareni workers in Bhupalapalli and addressed the workers' concerns. He criticized the ruling BRS government for allegedly neglecting the sacrifices of the workers and delaying the addressal of their problems. He assured the workers of resolving the problems of the workers if Congress voted to power.