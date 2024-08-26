Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage

The newly established Government Engineering College in Kosgi, initiated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in his Kodangal Assembly constituency, is facing a significant enrollment challenge. This academic year, more than 57 percent of the undergraduate engineering seats at the college remain vacant.

The State government had elevated the existing Government Polytechnic College to an engineering college for the 2024-25 academic year. As the first government-run engineering institution under the Commissioner of Technical Education and affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, this upgrade was expected to be a landmark development in local education.

Despite the promising start, the college has not attracted the expected number of students. Out of 198 seats available through the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2024, only 84 were filled by the end of the final counselling phase. The college offers high-demand programmes such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), CSE with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and CSE with Data Science, yet more than 57 percent of seats are still unoccupied.

This shortfall is surprising given the government’s efforts to ensure the college’s success. Faculty members with advanced qualifications from the polytechnic have been appointed, and hostel facilities for up to 200 students are in place.

In contrast, other colleges affiliated with JNTU-Hyderabad and other state universities have seen a higher fill rate. Out of 5,933 total seats available across these institutions, 74.6 percent have been filled, leaving 1,509 seats vacant. The stark difference in enrollment figures highlights the ongoing difficulties faced by Kosgi's new engineering college in meeting its student recruitment goals.