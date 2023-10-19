Revanth Reddy meets Singareni workers, assures Congress will will address employees concerns

TPCC President Revanth Reddy has met Singareni workers in Bhupalapalli and addressed the workers' concerns. He criticized the ruling BRS government for allegedly neglecting the sacrifices of the workers and delaying the addressal of their problems.



Revanth questioned the government's actions, such as the alleged favouritism in Singareni appointments and the handing over of mines to certain individuals or companies.



Revanth also highlighted the Congress party's stance against the privatisation of Singareni and stated that if the Congress comes to power, they will work tirelessly to resolve the workers' issues. He questioned why CM KCR is avoiding Singareni elections and assured that the elections will be held on December 27, following the Congress party coming to power on December 3.



Revanth assured the Singareni workers that their problems would be addressed promptly if the Congress party assumes power.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will visit the erstwhile Karimnagar district today as part of Congress bus yatra and will hold road show in Manthani. Rahul Gandhi will meet the employees and workers of Singareni, NTPC, RFCL in Ramagiri Mandal Centenary Colony. In the evening, he will participate in a huge public meeting in Peddapalli district. Rahul Gandhi will go to Bodan in Nizamabad district after visiting Kondagattu Anjanna tomorrow morning.