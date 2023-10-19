Live
- Border Security Force Jawan Commits Suicide After Learning About His Wife's Suicide In Jammu & Kashmir
- Bhagavath Kesari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: #BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM
- PL First Cut – Astral Ltd Q2FY24
- Action unlikely on PCB's complaint on crowd behaviour
- Leo Twitter Review: Huge positive response from the audience
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee
- Leo Movie OTT Platform and Streaming Date Fixed
- OnePlus Pad Go set to go on sale on October 20: Price, Offers and more
- Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR
- Vijayawada: APCRDA removes unauthorised layouts in Surampalli
Just In
Revanth Reddy meets Singareni workers, assures Congress will will address employees concerns
TPCC President Revanth Reddy has met Singareni workers in Bhupalapalli and addressed the workers' concerns and emphasized their importance in the achievement of Telangana.
TPCC President Revanth Reddy has met Singareni workers in Bhupalapalli and addressed the workers' concerns. He criticized the ruling BRS government for allegedly neglecting the sacrifices of the workers and delaying the addressal of their problems.
Revanth questioned the government's actions, such as the alleged favouritism in Singareni appointments and the handing over of mines to certain individuals or companies.
Revanth also highlighted the Congress party's stance against the privatisation of Singareni and stated that if the Congress comes to power, they will work tirelessly to resolve the workers' issues. He questioned why CM KCR is avoiding Singareni elections and assured that the elections will be held on December 27, following the Congress party coming to power on December 3.
Revanth assured the Singareni workers that their problems would be addressed promptly if the Congress party assumes power.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will visit the erstwhile Karimnagar district today as part of Congress bus yatra and will hold road show in Manthani. Rahul Gandhi will meet the employees and workers of Singareni, NTPC, RFCL in Ramagiri Mandal Centenary Colony. In the evening, he will participate in a huge public meeting in Peddapalli district. Rahul Gandhi will go to Bodan in Nizamabad district after visiting Kondagattu Anjanna tomorrow morning.