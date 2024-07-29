Revanth Reddy misleading Assembly, says BRS

Hyderabad: The war of words between the BRS and Congress leaders on the metering issue continued as the BRS leaders claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had read out the wrong paper which was not of meters but of the government joining UDAY scheme.

Addressing a press conference along with party leaders Md Mahamood Ali, B Suman and others, BRS leader G Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was misleading both the Assembly and also the people of the state that KCR government had agreed for fixing meters to the agricultural pumpsets. Jagadish Reddy said that the CM was stooping to a low level by lying. “The CM has read selectively and ignored other details from the paper related to the UDAY scheme. The CM has conspired to make sure newspapers carry fake articles as banner items. No matter how many offers the Centre gave us, we did not agree to fix meters,” said Jagadish Reddy, alleging that the CM’s steps were to handover the discoms to private people.

The former power minister alleged that the CM was playing cheap tricks and asked Revanth Reddy to show whether there were any smart meters fixed to the motors of the farmers. The Centre has brought UDAY scheme which mandate the state government responsible for the loans taken by the Discoms and the state government had to join the scheme, said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader said that there was a conspiracy going to handover the electricity consumers to the mercy of ‘butchers.’ A narrative has been created that people in the Old City do not pay bills. But contrary to this, all the houses in the Old City are having smart meters. “There is no loss for the consumers for joining the UDAY scheme. Will the CM accept for an open debate,” asked Jagadish Reddy.