Revanth Reddy Pays tribute to D Srinivas, extends Congress party support to family

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, of the Congress Party, expressed his condolences and support for the family of Srinivas (DS), a former PCC president who recently passed away. CM Revanth Reddy visited the mortal remains of DS in Nizamabad, where he paid his respects and consoled the grieving family members.

In a statement to the media, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted DS's significant contributions to the party, noting his dedication and hard work in leading the Congress to power in 2004 and 2009. Despite his absence from the party for a period of time, DS was warmly welcomed by Sonia Gandhi in Parliament, showcasing his deep-rooted connection to the Congress.

Live: Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri. A.Revanth Reddy pays Tributes to Former Minister & PCC President Late Sri. Dharmapuri Srinivas at Residence, Nizamabad https://t.co/ocqf0f8yne — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 30, 2024

"We have sent our top leaders to pay their respects and support his family during this difficult time. We will also discuss with the family members to decide on a fitting tribute to DS's memory," stated CM Revanth Reddy.

The Congress Party mourns the loss of Srinivas (DS) and remembers his legacy as a dedicated leader who rose from the ranks as a student leader. His untimely passing has left a void within the party, but his contributions and commitment to the Congress will never be forgotten.



