Revanth Reddy presents Kaloji Narayana Rao penned book to Chandrababu Naidu
The meeting between Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Congress leader Revanth Reddy is still ongoing at Hyderabad Praja Bhavan
The meeting between Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Congress leader Revanth Reddy is still ongoing at Hyderabad Praja Bhavan. Before the meeting commenced, Revanth Chandrababu was presented with the book 'Na Godava' written by Kaloji Narayana Rao. The book delves into the injustices faced during the Nizam's rule.
During the meeting, the CMs are reportedly discussing the agenda of all 10 items on their list. The discussions are said to be focused on important issues affecting the state and ways to address them effectively.
Both leaders are expected to come out of the meeting with a clearer understanding of the challenges faced by the state and potential solutions to overcome them.
