Revanth Reddy questions Bandi & Eatala on sand mafia

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, ministers and ruling party MLAs were doing illegal sand, land, mining and wine businesses in the State. He alleged that the sand mafia was strong in minister KTR's assembly constituency Siricilla and causing several crore of loss to the State exchequer.

Addressing party workers as part of his ongoing Haath Se Haath jodo padayatra, he alleged that the father of Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar was doing illegal sand mining on Benami names at Tanugula village of Huzurabad assembly constituency. He also said they had visited the illegal sand quarry on behalf of the fact finding committee of the Congress party and found that the sand mining was still being carried out at the site by using a massive proclain machines. He also alleged that the local officials were extending all support to the ruling party leaders. He said the officials were not accessible when tried to talk to them.

Targeting local MLA Eatala Rajender, he asked the former as to what he was doing when such a huge amount of illegal sand mining was going on in his constituency. He alleged that Eatala remained silent on the issue as part of a secret understanding between the BRS and the BJP. He asked the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is a local MP, as to why he and Eatala did not approach National Green Tribunal against the illegal sand mining?