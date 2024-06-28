Revanth Reddy rules out Cabinet expansion

Hyderabad : While claiming that all his ministers are competent enough to run the state administration very efficiently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday ruled out much talked-about Cabinet expansion. He maintained that the present Congress government will work in cohesion with the Centre and will be meeting PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah shortly to seek more funds.

Replying to a query regarding the possibility of induction of MLC T Jeevan Reddy as Education Minister into the Cabinet during a press conference at his Delhi residence, Revanth Reddy clarified that there was no discussion yet over the issue and it was entirely media speculation. “I am the Minister for Education, and I am the fulltime minister, unlike KCR who was part-time and ran the administration from a farmhouse. No department is vacant right now and there are ministers for all the departments. Don’t you think I did justice by holding the Education portfolio?” he threw a poser to the reporters.The Chief Minister further said that all the 12 ministers were competent enough and running the administration smoothly with complete coordination. “There is no such thought about Cabinet expansion as the existing ministers are handling with much efficiency than any of the neighbouring states. You can compare the decisions taken by past Education ministers and now.

You can compare it with Karnataka or AP. The AP did not even announce EAPCET results. In 2018, KCR did not come up with his Cabinet and ran the government for several months without any minister. Then no media had questioned him,” he wondered.

The Chief Minister further clarified that the purpose of his 4-day visit to Delhi was to seek funds and required permissions for the development projects in Telangana. “We held a series of discussions with the Union Ministers, without inhibitions for getting the required funds and permissions in wake of the upcoming budget presentation, which no other state did including the BJP-ruled states. We will also be meeting the Prime Minister and Home Minister shortly. We wish to work in cohesion with the Centre,” he explained.

Over the ongoing issue of defections of politicians within the state, the CM referred to the political overtures of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and felt that he remained a person with ‘intellectual bankruptcy’ who continues to plot to topple the elected (Congress) government. He felt that KCR should rub his nose at Gun Park for engineering defections earlier and the crimes committed during his tenure.

Revanth Reddy said Telangana would amicably resolve all pending issues with the AP. “We will keep a Cabinet subcommittee for resolving the issues after AP Reorganisation. With YS Jagan as CM, we solved issues like AP Bhavan and now with Chandrababu Naidu we shall solve other pending issues,” he clarified.

While lauding the decision of Jeevan Reddy to continue with the Congress, Revanth Reddy felt that he had foiled the attempts by the rivals to create disturbances within the party. He said Jeevan Reddy, as a committed Congress worker, would continue to serve the party and his dignity would not be lowered due to the latest developments. “We will protect the interests of Jeevan Reddy and his cadre. Some cunning foxes tried to create ruckus in the party, but Jeevan Reddy successfully foiled their bid,” said Revanth Reddy bringing down the curtains on the Jeevan Reddy’s episode.

He clarified that he is ready to work under the new TPCC chief whoever the Congress appointed. During an informal interaction, he said that since his tenure has come to an end it was his responsibility to continue work in coordination with the new state president. “I don’t have any particular choice for the post. The state has witnessed the Congress forming government under my tenure and the Parliament elections saw a good result,” he said.