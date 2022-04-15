Revanth Reddy smells KCR's role in paddy scam

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress Chief and MP A Revanth Reddy has demanded the Union government to order a CBI inquiry into the role of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other important leaders of the State government in the Custom Milling Rice (CMR) procurement scam.

In an open letter to Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, the Congress leader said that many irregularities were taking place in the paddy procurement and the supply of the CMR to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) by the State government. He alleged that the important leaders of the ruling TRS party had joined hands with rice millers and committing the paddy procurement scam running into hundreds of crores of rupees every year .

Stating that the Union Minister was aware of the recent field-level inspections conducted by the officials of FCI, Revanth said that the FCI officials found that 4.5 lakh bags of paddy allotted by the State government under CMR was missing from the godowns.

The market value of the missing paddy was around Rs 45 crore and the total quantity of the paddy was 2,26,948 quintals. The scamsters were selling the rice allotted under the CMR category in the open market, instead of supplying to the FCI. He also said that the FCI officials found that the scamsters were supplying the rice allotted to fair price shops to the FCI after polishing it.

Revanth demanded the Union Minister to inquire into all the CMR allocations made since 2014, and recover the public money from the rice millers after seizing their mills, and file criminal cases against all the TRS leaders involved in the scam.

...Condemns attack on VH's residence

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday condemned the attack on the residence of the veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao in the city by an unidentified miscreant. He also spoke to VH over phone about the incident. Revanth said VH was leader of people and wondered as to how the attack took place on his residence? He demanded that the police provide proper security to VH and other Congress leaders.

He also demanded that the police take stringent action against the culprit. Former minister and party leader D Sridhar Babu also demanded the State government to provide police security to VH and punish the accused. Meanwhile, the police nabbed the accused who pelted stones on the residence of VH on Wednesday night. He was identified as Siddarth Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been staying beside the residence of VH since the last six months. The police found that the accused carried out the attack in an inebriated condition.