Revanth Reddy tars KCR in land grab paint

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee State president A Revanth Reddy on Monday fired a salvo at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over alleged land grabbing. The TPCC chief accused the CM of amassed wealth through land deals and destabilising the Congress in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing the press here, Revanth said that KCR was helping JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy by giving the ill gotten money of hundreds of crores. "KCR's model is a danger to the country. The BRS head is equal to a hundred Dawood Ibrahims." KCR was trying to protect his existence through JD(S). The BRS leader was making money by using land as resources. The BRS head was trying to rule the country politics with the money received through land mafia, he added.

Revanth also alleged that Hetero owner Parthasaradhi Reddy was very close to KCR. The IT officials seized crores of rupees from Reddy's residence in the raids during Corona pandemic in October 2021. In December 2021, the Panama Papers revealed the names of some organisations and individuals who stashed black money abroad. Parthasarathy Reddy was also one among them. Money laundering, ED and CBI cases were booked against Hetero drugs.

Reddy also ventured into real estate business with the black money earned by Hetero Drugs Company. He floated more than 20 ventures. Reddy got Rajya Sabha MP post because he was close to KCR, Revanth said.

KCR government also allotted 15 acres of expensive land to Parthasarathy Reddy's trust Sai Sindhu Foundation. The Telangana Cabinet approved allotted 15 acres of very expensive land in survey number 41/14-2 (closest to Hitech City) in Serilingampally mandal, Khanamet village in GHMC limits at throw away prices by violating he existing policies.

Announcing that the TPCC will release a series of details of the KCR's land grabbing, Revanth said warned that those seven officials who helped KCR's robbery will have to be counted. "Our government will come in six months.

There is no question of leaving anyone behind. Officials Somesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan, Medchal and Rangareddy officials will go to jail, he predicted. There was 150 acres of land in survey number 41 in Khanamet. Of that, KCR has given 60 acres to the land mafia", he said.